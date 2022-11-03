Football Manager 2023 delayed for PlayStation 5

Sega and Sports Interactive have delayed the release of the PlayStation 5 version of 'Football Manager 2023' "due to unforeseen complications".

The PS5 version of the sports simulation title was due to debut on November 8 but because of problems "which have arisen during the submissions and approvals process" the game will not be available on Sony's platform on that date.

Miles Jacobson, Sports Interactive’s Studio Director, said: "We're devastated by this outcome, which we have worked tirelessly with our partners for a number of weeks to try to address. It was especially difficult to make the decision to delay, as it involves holding back a great game which a number of talented people within SI have worked tremendously hard on for quite some time. We will continue to do everything in our power to get this game into the hands of PS5 gamers as soon as we can."

Plans are in place to release the game for PS5 as soon as possible, but Sega is cancelling pre-orders made through the PlayStation Store and will be refunding customers. There is no action required on the customer's behalf to receive the refund.

The PS5 version’s release was set to mark the long-running soccer franchise’s debut on a home PlayStation console.

Sega and Sports Interactive will update on this matter at the earliest opportunity, but versions of 'Football Manager 2023' for other platforms, PC/Mac, Xbox and mobile devices are currently on course for a November 8 release.

