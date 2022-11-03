Disney Plus subscribers will get early access to certain merchandise.

Customers of the House of Mouse’s streaming service now have first dibs on select pieces of Shop Disney merch from some of their biggest brands like ‘Star Wars’, Marvel, Disney Studios and Pixar before they are made available for general release.

The products - such as a ‘Black Panther Collectible Mask’ ($150), ‘the Mandalorian DarkSaber Legacy Set’ ($250) and the ‘Doctor Strange Cloak’ ($100) - will be hosted on a specially created site for account holders. It can be accessed via links on the related content - such as movies and series - and QR codes dotted across the website.

Alisa Bowen, the president of the streaming service said: "Special access to this curated collection of merchandise for the upcoming holiday season is the latest example of the many ways we experiment with how to improve the user experience on Disney+, which includes enhancing the benefits of being a subscriber. We're excited to collaborate with shopDisney to explore how we can potentially better serve our audiences by expanding the ways they get to interact with the stories and characters they love on Disney Plus.”

Including the other items - like the ‘Scarlet Witch Ear Headband’ ($30) and the ‘World of Wakanda Artist Series Puzzle’ ($25) - there is also the option to customise a selection of clothing from your favourite Pixar and Disney projects.

The move comes just more than a month before the streaming giant launches their more affordable membership option - which is supported by ads and is to cost $7.99 - as they also raise the price of their premium edition to $10.99 from $7.99 on December 8.