Twitter would lose its “magic” if it charged for verification, says ex executive.

Brandon Borrman remarked the social media giant - which was finally purchased by the Elon Musk, 50, last week for $44 billion - would be less great as he questioned if the move to paying for the blue tick monthly was “the fairest way”.

The ex executive - who moved from the microblogging site to Mozilla in 2021- told BBC News: "If charging for the blue tick was the fairest way to do it, I think Twitter probably would have done it a while ago.

Brandon wondered how it would actually create an “equal playing field” after the fee could lead to people seeing fewer ads on their timelines.

He said: "It's great for people who have money and want to spend money on having their voice amplified. $8 might seem like nothing to a lot of people - but it's quite substantial for most people around the world."

Brandon admitted being glad no longer to be working at the site and shared that a lot of current employees - who had not been cleared out by the Tesla founder during his first few days in the office - were were in “wait and see’ mode” before considering anything.

He said: "Elon obviously has a particular way he likes to manage and approach things that's quite different from the way Twitter has been managed in the past"

"There's a lot of people who are in 'wait-and-see' mode."

Elon has become notable in the past week for testing out ideas for diversifying Twitter’s revenue streams on the site itself. During an exchange with horror writer Stephen King - who expressed his lack of enthusiasm for the idea - Elon tweeted: “We need to pay the bills somehow!”

The plea was in response to the ‘Misery’ author writing to his followers: “$20 a month to keep my blue check? F*** that, they should pay me. If that gets instituted, I’m gone like Enron.”