George Clooney has put his luxury Omega watch up for auction to support severely injured 9/11 veterans.

The actor’s timepiece is among a string of celebrity lots being offered to raise cash for the ‘Homes for our Troops’ charity.

Others include lunch with Paul Rudd, a Zoom chat with Jason Sudeikis and going to work with Ben Stiller.

Whoopi Goldberg, Bryan Cranston and Jake Gyllenhaal are offering online chats, while bidders can vie for a hour-long tennis lesson with Andy Roddick.

Jennifer Aniston’s Louis Vuitton bag and an autographed guitar owned by Kenny Chesney are also up for grabs.

The online event marks Veterans Day, with 100 percent of the proceeds going to ‘Homes for our Troops’, which builds and donates custom homes for wounded 9/11 veterans.

It is the sixth year of the Veterans Day Celebrity Auction, with bidding opening on Thursday (03.11.22) and continuing to November 13.

‘Homes for our Troops’ says it is a publicly funded non-profit organisation that enables veterans to “rebuild their lives”.

Its mission statement adds: “Most of these veterans have sustained injuries including multiple limb amputations, partial or full paralysis, and/or severe traumatic brain injury.

“These homes restore some of the freedom and independence our veterans sacrificed while defending our country, and enable them to focus on their family, recovery, and rebuilding their lives.

“Since its inception in 2004, nearly 90 cents out of every dollar spent has gone directly to our program services for veterans.”