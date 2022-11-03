Jana Kramer was “kind of bothered” Meghan King called her cheating ex-husband Mike Caussin “hot”.

The singer and former ‘One Tree Hill’ actress, 38, made the admission on her ‘Whine Down’ podcast, released Monday (01.11.22), on which she had reality star Meghan, also 38, as a guest.

Jana started their conversation by saying she had bonded with Meghan on social media over their respective divorces.

But she admitted a direct message in which ‘The Real Housewives of Orange County’ star Meghan told her: “At least your ex (Mike) is hot.”

Mum-of-two Jana, who had daughter Jolie, six, and son Jace, three, with ex-American footballer Mike, 35, said: “The hotness has nothing to do with it. I don’t look at my ex and have any attraction toward him.

“I would’ve said, ‘At least you have beautiful children.’ That’s the silver lining.”

Three-times divorced mum-of-three Meghan replied she was attempting to “make light of a s***** situation” as she knows what it is like “to be with a s***** person that does s***** things to you”.

She added: “I said that because I thought it was a compliment. I thought it was a nice thing to say. The reaction that I’ve gotten when I’ve explained my side of it is that you overreacted and that maybe you were feeling sensitive.

“I’m sorry if I hurt your feelings… but I certainly wasn’t making light of anything.”

Jana recently said on ‘Red Table Talk’ with Jada Pinkett Smith her ex Mike slept with more than 13 other woman during their six-year marriage.

She said: “I know we’re both in better situations, but I think about this year, my kids won’t wake up in my house (on) Christmas Day. That one’s gonna hurt.”

Jena started dating Mike in 2014 when he played for the Washington Commanders, but they split weeks later after he admitted cheating.

The couple later reconciled, getting engaged in December 2014 and marrying the following year – but again split in 2016 before reuniting in 2017.

Jena filed for divorce last year and their agreement over their children gives her primary custody and allows her to keep the children for around two-thirds of the year, while Mike gets them the remaining third.