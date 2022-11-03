Sadie Sink isn't ready to say goodbye to 'Stranger Things'.

The 20-year-old actress - who plays Max Mayfield in the drama series - will see the show end after its upcoming fifth season and she "can't think" about what will happen when the cameras stop rolling for the last time.

She admitted: "Tears will be shed."

Sadie will find it particularly hard to say goodbye to her co-stars, admitting she would be "lost" without them.

She told 'Access Hollywood': “We really depend on each other when things get really nuts. You need to talk to someone that knows exactly what you’re going through and we have each other. So that’s really special.

"Especially having Millie (Bobby Brown) … she was the only girl at first so it was nice that we have that connection.”

The actress insisted she has no idea what showrunners the Duffer brothers are planning for the finale of the Netflix saga.

She said: “I have no idea what’s planned, especially for my character … but I think we are all looking forward to wrapping it up and giving the fans a great finale.”

Before she starts work on the final episodes of 'Stranger Things', Sadie can next be seen in 'Dear Zoe', in which she plays a grief-stricken teen battling with her guilt following the death of her younger half-sister in a tragic accident, and she "really connected" with her character.

“I mean I was 16, 17 when I first filmed this … so I think I was right in that age range where I really connected with the character … just with teenage emotions and everything.”

Sadie recently admitted taking time off to shoot 'The Whale' before returning to work on the fourth season of 'Stranger Things' had made her a better actress.

She said: “It was really important that I had that experience, because I pushed myself as an actor further than I ever had before.

“When I returned to ‘Stranger Things,’ it was like I’d come back from boot camp or something.

“There was a shift; something clicked. It gave me a level of confidence that has stuck with me since.”