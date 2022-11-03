Johnny Depp is reportedly set to make a cameo appearance in the “star” segment of Rihanna’s upcoming fourth Savage X Fenty fashion show.

The 59-year-old ‘Edward Scissorhands’ actor will feature as a surprise guest in Savage X Fenty Volume 4, which will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on November 9, according to TMZ.

Production sources told the outlet Johnny will not get on the runway, but will be the first man to front one of the show’s “star” spots, which has previously featured Cindy Crawford.

Amazon Prime has said the Savage X Fenty Show Vol 4, which showcases Rihanna's Savage X Fenty collection, would debut on November 9 as the follow up to Vol 3, which featured Madonna's daughter Lourdes and Gigi Hadid.

The streamer said in a press release: “A seductive fashion fever dream, this year’s show blends Emmy award-winning choreography, style, and music with the hypnotic essence of nocturnal nature. Featuring a star-studded cast all wearing the newest Savage X Fenty looks, the show is an unmissable visual feast.”

Johnny has recently been on tour with his musician pal Jeff Beck and there have been reports he could reprise his ‘Pirates of the Carribbean’ role as Captain Jack Sparrow after he was dumped from the franchise during his long-running legal battles with his ex-wife Amber Heard.

The actor has said he would never again work with the producers Disney after he was axed from the sixth ‘Pirates’ film.

His legal team has claimed he lost out on $22 million payday as a result after Amber, 36, published her op-ed piece in the Washington Post newspaper in 2018 he said painted him as a domestic abuser, even though it did not refer to him by name.