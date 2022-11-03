Selena Gomez has insisted posing for a photo with Hailey Bieber was "not a big deal".

The 'Only Murders in the Building' star and the 25-year-old model - who is married to Selena's former boyfriend Justin Bieber - recently shocked fans when they were snapped together by photographer Tyrell Hampton at the Academy Museum Gala last month, but the 30-year-old singer-and-actress claimed there was no need for it to cause such a stir and quashed claims of a feud between them.

Asked about the photo, she told Vulture: "It’s not a big deal. It’s not even a thing."

It was previously claimed the women had agreed to pose together to show fans there was no bad blood between them.

A source said: "Selena and Hailey were both super chill together at the Academy Museum Gala. They've both moved on and are happy in their own lives.

"They wanted to show the world that there's no beef or bad feelings between them anymore."

The show of unity came weeks after Hailey spoke about receiving abusive messages from Selena's fans after she started dating Justin but admitted she hadn't spoken to the Rare Beauty founder about trying to resolve the situation.

She shared: "What I will say is that she has been in this industry much longer than I have, and maybe there's something she knows about, like, it wouldn't fix anything."

Despite this, Hailey insisted she didn't have any problems with Selena.

She also rubbished the notion that she'd come between the 'Lose You to Love Me' hitmaker and Justin.

Hailey said: "That's why I'm like, it's all respect. It's all love.

"That's also why I feel like if everybody on our side knows what happened and we're good and we could walk away from it with clarity and respect, then, like, that's fine."