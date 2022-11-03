Chris Redd was left bleeding after being punched in the face while on his way to a gig.

The 37-year-old comedian was due to perform a set at the Comedy Cellar in New York last month but as he approached the venue, he was hit in the face with "something metal" by a stranger and felt that his nose had been "cut to the bone."

He said: "Oh man, it was a surprise party of one first! I was walking up to go do the show. First of all, I didn't get out of a car. I walked there like any New Yorker and I had just got done texting my cousin who was above the Cellar. As I put my phone in my pocket and continued to walk up to The Cellar as I always do, this man hit me in the face with something metal. I thought it was brass knuckles because of the way it cut my nose to the bone. I've been boxing for years so I've taken a punch in the face before so it wasn't terrifying but what worrisome is how much blood was coming out of my face. I got two fractures in my nose and one in my cheek but a fist don't normally do that all at one time. So it is safe to assume I was hit with something."

]The 'Saturday Night Live' star went on to add that the stranger just "ran off" and left him as he hit the ground "so fast."

Speaking on 'The Last Laugh' podcast, he added: "But the dude just hit me and ran off and I was just sitting there. I fell down so fast, I didn't even know I'd fell down until I saw the footage! I jumped back on my feet very quickly - literally immediately - but I did hit the ground for five seconds. He was gone, he hit me and he was gone. I was gushing blood so I couldn't look around. It wasn't about the pain at that point, there was just so much blood I couldn't chase him down the street. But before I knew it, somebody was out with tissues. No one chased him down, though! Everyone from the club came out and called an ambulance. I went to a hospital and they stitched me up.

"If we could have stopped the bleeding, I would have gone on stage! That was my first thought. I've got some jokes though"