Kim Kardashian was "devastated" when she didn't fit into Marilyn Monroe's dress on the first attempt.

The 42-year-old reality star made an appearance on the red carpet of the annual fashion event last May wearing the iconic dress – which was originally worn by the late Hollywood legend in 1962 - after losing a reported 20 pounds to fit into the garment but was initially refused the dress by Ripley's Believe it or Not museum even after she wrote them a "grovelling" email begging them to reconsider.

She said: "They just pulled the whole thing from me. And I'm fuming. When I went to put it on it wouldn't even go on over my hips, and I was just, like, devastated. I wrote them a grovelling, begging email. They were very firm. I just found that out today, so I'm devastated."

However, the SKIMS founder - who was previously married to rap star Kanye West and has children North, nine, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, three with him - refused to "take no for an answer" and was seen to be hitting the gym and eating minimal amounts of food on her Hulu reality show.

Speaking on Thursday's (03.11.22 ) episode of 'The Kardashians', she added: "I'm gonna do every last thing that I can to try to make this happen. It's gonna be really hard. I'm gonna have to eat so clean and so perfect and cut out sugar, which is so hard for me. And please let me try it on again. I'm not gonna take no for an answer!"