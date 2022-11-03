Michaela Coel feels "exhilarated" to be seen on screen as a black woman.

The 35-year-old actress stars as Wakandan warrior Aneka in the new movie 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever- which is the long-awaited sequel to the 2018 Marvel Cinematic Universe movie 'Black Panther', which featured the late Chadwick Boseman in the title role - and explained that "more and more" movies could be on the way.

Speaking to BBC News at the London premiere of 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' on Thursday (03.11.22), she said: "The feeling it gives me as a woman of colour to see my story reflected back, it still gives me a rush of exhilaration to be seen so I have a feeling we could do it more and more."

Her comments come shortly after it was revealed that the cast and crew had "saved a space" for Chadwick Boseman - who died after a battle with colon cancer in 2020 at the age of 43 - on the call sheet during the production of the movie.

Chadwick's co-star Winston Duke made the revelation while reflecting on how "hard" it was working without his friend.

He said: "It's really hard, but I don't think he's not with us. His efforts and his work and his legacy is with us. We carry him with

us in our hearts. On set, we never had a number one on the call sheet. It started at

number two because, Chadwick, we saved a space for him the entire time. I always say that in death, the struggle is finding ways to hold onto people. In life, it's how to let go of people, whether they're good for you or not. In death, it's how do you hold on, and we hold onto him in our hearts, in our work, in how we approach life moving forward."