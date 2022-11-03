Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid stayed "late into the night" at a Halloween party.

The 47-year-old actor is reported to have been dating supermodel Gigi, 27, since splitting from Camila Morrone back in the summer of 2022 after five years of dating and now an insider has claimed that the pair had a "great time" as they celebrated Halloween earlier this week.

On Thursday (03.11.22), an eyewitness told Entertainment Tonight: "They came with a group, which included Irina Shayk, Stella Maxwell, and more. Leo wore a mask during the evening, Gigi and Leo had a great time and kept things low-key while at the party. They danced by their table with Stella and stayed late into the night."

Earlier this year, it was claimed that the 'Titanic' star and Gigi - who was previously in a relationship with former One Direction singer Zayn, 29, and has two-year-old daughter Khai with him - are the "real deal" and "are "very into each other" after being spotted together at Paris Fashion Week.

At the time, an insider said: "Gigi and Leo are the real deal. They've been hanging out a lot and are very into each other. Things are going well between them and they're both happy!"

Meanwhile, it was recently claimed that Leonardo - who has also dated the likes of 'Gossip Girl' actress, Blake Lively as well as models Gisele Bundchen and Bar Raffaelli - has been out "out every night" in Malibu with other girls while Camila has gone on vacation to St. Tropez with her mother.

A source said: "Leo has been out every night partying … he’s been hanging with his old crew and some girls. I thought that was a little weird when [Camilla] was in St. Tropez."

Just days earlier, an insider confirmed that Leonardo and 'Never Goin' Back' star Camila, 25, had ended their relationship after four years of dating.

A source said: "Leo and Cami broke up. They've been spending a lot of time apart this summer and doing their own things."