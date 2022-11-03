Madonna seemed to have dressed up as The Queen of Hearts for Halloween.

The 'Material Girl' hitmaker took to Instagram on Monday (31.02.22) where she showed off her poses in the regal outfit, which appeared to have been inspired by the main antagonist from the classic 1856 novel 'Alice in Wonderland' by Lewis Carroll as well as its multiple adaptations.

Alongside the social media post, she wrote: "A Haunting Fairytale………" and emblazoned the caption with a series of emojis inspired by the spooky season.

Other photos included a close-up of her buxom cleavage in the sprawling dress, as well as some more poses with her son David Banda, 17, and her twin daughters Stelle and Estere, 10.

Several famous faces flooded the comments section of the post to send their admiration to the Queen of Pop, including reality star Paris Hilton, 41, who posted a heart eyes emoji as well as actress and long-term friend Debi Mazar who wrote: "Verified

Wow! Fantastic " followed by a series of heart emojis.

The 'Papa Don't Preach' songstress could also be seen waving a sceptre around in a nod to the regal nature of the costume as she welcomed the spooky holiday and asked her 118 million followers when they would recognise her as a "person."

She said: "When will you understand that I'm a person and not a thing? You came for the treat... but I've got the trick!"

In another video, Madonna quoted late French queen Marie Antoinette with a Haloween twist, by stating: "No candy? Let them eat cake!"