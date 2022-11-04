Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen's kids will have "full access" to both parents after the divorce.

The 42-year-old NFL star finalised his divorce from model Gisele Bundchen - with whom he has children Benjamin, 12, and nine-year-old Vivian -in October after 13 years of marriage and now a source has alleged that neither parent will stop any child seeing the other.

A source said: "They can see whichever parent they want. They've got a schedule, but neither of them would prevent their kids from seeing the other parent. The kids adore them both, and they'll have full access to both, whenever they want. They're not vindictive like that."

The insider went on to insist that none of the children will be used as "pawns" and insisted that they will both be loved equally.

Speaking to PEOPLE, the source added: "These kids won't be used as pawns. They're going to be loved and cherished by both parents."

Earlier this week, it was alleged the kids have been "slowly getting used" to the idea of their separation for some time.

A source said: "Tom is always happy when he is with his kids. The kids have slowly been getting used to spending separate time with Tom and Gisele. They lived separately for months. When the kids are with Tom, he tries to make it fun with various kids' activities. He is a very involved dad. You can tell that he loves being a dad. [Gisele]worked with Tom to make sure their divorce was as smooth as possible. The focus is on their kids. Gisele knows the kids will be okay when they are with Tom. She thinks he is a great dad."

The insider went on to explain that the pair "haven't had the same goal" for their marriage but do have the same goal when it comes to their children and Gisele is "grateful" for the years she has spent with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback.

The source said: "They obviously haven't had the same goal for their relationship, but they do for their kids. They will continue to work hard to make sure things will be as good as possible for the kids. Gisele couldn't be prouder of her kids. She tries to stay in a positive place. She is grateful for all the years with Tom. She is ready for a new chapter now though."

The comments come soon after Tom explained that he and Gisele had split "amicably" and insisted their children will "continue to be the center" of their world.

He wrote on Instagram: "In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage. We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together. We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve. (sic)"