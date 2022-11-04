Rihanna is "not getting involved" in ASAP Rocky's court case.

The 34-year-old pop star has been dating rapper Rocky, 34, since November 2020 and has an eight-month-old son with him but he has reportedly discouraged her from making a court appearance throughout his ongoing assault trial.

A second source added that ASAP is "very protective" of the 'Umbrella' hitmaker and claimed that he would allow her to be there if he really felt she needed to be.

The source told Hollywood Life: "If Rihanna thought that this was a dire situation, she would have gone regardless, but she knows that her going to court with him for this would just add a lot of unnecessary drama. If he felt that he needed her there she would be there, but at this point, he isn’t trying to drag her into anything. He’s got no doubts that he’ll be cleared of this on his own merits. The best thing that Rihanna can do is stay with their son and stay stress-free."

ASAP was arrested on charges relating to an alleged shooting incident which is said to have taken place in November 2021 and initially pleaded "not guilty" in August but earlier this week agreed to "new months-long delay" on proceedings.