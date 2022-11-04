JoJo Siwa took her girlfriend to for a surprise picnic on the beach for their anniversary

The 19-year-old dancer has been dating TikTok star Avery Cyrus since September and surprised her girlfriend with the romantic gesture on Thursday (03.11.22) as they celebrated one month together.

Alongside a video posted to Instagram, she wrote: "Surprising my girlfriend for our one month! She thinks we're going on a normal beach date, but when we got there, a full picnic surprise was waiting. Celebrating our 1 month in the most special way. Happy 1 month to the happiest girl who makes me more happy than ever."(sic)

Last month, 22-year-old Avery was on vacation in Disneyworld with the former Nickelodeon star and her family when she decorated a sheet with the words "JoJo Be My GF?" written on it and hung it in the distance for JoJo to see whilst she was on a ride with her mother.

Jojo exclaimed: "Yes! Finally! Of course. My God. I'd be insane if I said no. You're the best girl in the world."

The former 'Dancing with the Stars' contestant was previously in a relationship with best friend Kylie Prew but they split amicably in July.

In September, Kylie told her followers: “Someone asked me, just now, if I was single. I am. I been single for almost two months, and it’s OK, it’s not deep, I promise. Everything’s fine. Not everything has to be messy and gross. Because it’s not. And I just wanted to clear the air.”

She added: “We're both safe and happy and healthy and that’s all that matters. It doesn’t need to be drama because that just gives everyone unwanted anxiety, especially if they’re like me.”

