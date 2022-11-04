Nick Cannon has confirmed he has another baby on the way.

The 'Masked Singer presenter has taken part in a pregnancy photoshoot with Alyssa Scott, the mother of his late son Zen - who died of brain cancer last December aged just five months - just a week after the model had revealed she was pregnant, but hadn't named who the father was.

For the shoot, the pair posed nearly naked in a bathtub, with one of Gabriel Villalobos' photos showing Nick kissing Alyssa's bump while she stood with just a towel over her hair.

Alyssa wrote on Instagram: "This is a MIRACLE a BLESSING. Thank you to my beautiful and talented friend @Glorydayyys for recreating and recapturing this very special moment. This will forever be my favorite piece of artwork. (sic)"

And photographer Gabriel was happy to be involved.

He wrote: "Thank you @itsalyssaemm and @nickcannon for letting me photograph and share this special moment with you guys.(sic)"

Nick is also awaiting the birth of another child, because Abby De La Rosa - with whom he has 16-month-old twins Zion and Zillion - is expecting their third child together.

He has already welcomed three children into the world this year, with Brittany Bell giving birth to their son Rise six weeks ago, just two weeks after LaNisha Cole had daughter Onyx, and another boy, Legendary Love, born to Bre Tiesi in July.

The 42-year-old star also has 11-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey, Golden, six, and Powerful Queen, 22 months, with Brittany.

Nick previously admitted he doesn't believe monogamy is healthy.

He said: "You can still make covenants without getting the government involved, where two people say, 'We choose to be monogamous because we value this so much, we don't want anyone to be a part of this energy we have,' and I don't feel like that's healthy. I don't think monogamy is healthy. I feel like that gets into the space of selfishness and ownership."