Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Evans reach divorce settlement

Published
2022/11/04 07:00 (GMT)

Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Evans have reached a divorce settlement.

The former couple - who had a pre-nuptial agreement - announced in August they were going their separate ways, and the pair reached an agreement on their split on October 24th in County of Davidson in Tennessee.

According to a court document obtained by PEOPLE, the 29-year-old singer and the 37-year-old country singer have left their marital residence in Nashville, and their plush pad is now up for sale.

The pair are said to have divided up the furniture from the house and other personal items.

'Heartfirst' hitmaker Kelsea admitted in August it was a "deeply difficult" decision to file for divorce from Morgan after almost five years of marriage, but she is "extremely grateful" for their time together and "hopeful" for the future.

She wrote on her Instagram Story at the time: "Friends, I've always tried my best to share my life with you in a real and vulnerable way, while also protecting layers of my personal life as they unfold. This is now public record so I wanted you to hear from me directly that I am going through a divorce.

"This deeply difficult decision is the result of a journey of love, growth, and effort that ultimately has come to an end. It's hard to find the words here...but I feel extremely grateful for the years of marriage to Morgan and hopeful for the next seasons. (sic)"

She went on to warn fans that both she and the 'Kiss Somebody' star are both "fragile" at the moment, but want to fulfil their work commitments as best as possible.

She added: "With very active schedules coming up, please be mindful that we are both fragile, actively healing, and showing up the best we can."

Morgan - who met Kelsea in March 2016 while co-hosting the CMC Awards in his native Australia - has been left "very sad" by his estranged wife's decision to end their marriage.

He wrote: "I am very sad to confirm that after almost five years of marriage, Kelsea and I are parting ways. I wish it were otherwise but sadly it is not."

© BANG Media International

kelseaballerini morganevans

BANG Showbiz English

BANG Showbiz is the world’s premier entertainment news agency providing the most exciting celebrity news to online, print and broadcast media outlets across the globe.

mediaby BANG Showbiz English

Kanye West giving up talking and sex for a month in 'verbal fast'
Nick Cannon confirms 12th child is on the way
Johnny Depp files appeal in Amber Heard defamation case
Britney Spears seemingly apologises to Zoey 101 star Alexa Nikolas

Recommended