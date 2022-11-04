Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Evans have reached a divorce settlement.

The former couple - who had a pre-nuptial agreement - announced in August they were going their separate ways, and the pair reached an agreement on their split on October 24th in County of Davidson in Tennessee.

According to a court document obtained by PEOPLE, the 29-year-old singer and the 37-year-old country singer have left their marital residence in Nashville, and their plush pad is now up for sale.

The pair are said to have divided up the furniture from the house and other personal items.

'Heartfirst' hitmaker Kelsea admitted in August it was a "deeply difficult" decision to file for divorce from Morgan after almost five years of marriage, but she is "extremely grateful" for their time together and "hopeful" for the future.

She wrote on her Instagram Story at the time: "Friends, I've always tried my best to share my life with you in a real and vulnerable way, while also protecting layers of my personal life as they unfold. This is now public record so I wanted you to hear from me directly that I am going through a divorce.

"This deeply difficult decision is the result of a journey of love, growth, and effort that ultimately has come to an end. It's hard to find the words here...but I feel extremely grateful for the years of marriage to Morgan and hopeful for the next seasons. (sic)"

She went on to warn fans that both she and the 'Kiss Somebody' star are both "fragile" at the moment, but want to fulfil their work commitments as best as possible.

She added: "With very active schedules coming up, please be mindful that we are both fragile, actively healing, and showing up the best we can."

Morgan - who met Kelsea in March 2016 while co-hosting the CMC Awards in his native Australia - has been left "very sad" by his estranged wife's decision to end their marriage.

He wrote: "I am very sad to confirm that after almost five years of marriage, Kelsea and I are parting ways. I wish it were otherwise but sadly it is not."