Zach Braff and Vanessa Hudgens are to star in 'French Girl'.

The former 'Scrubs' star and the 'Spring Breakers' actress are to appear opposite Evelyne Brochu and William Fichtner in the indie comedy film.

According to Deadline, the movie is written and directed by James A. Woods and Nicolas Wright.

The motion picture will follow Braff's character Gordon Kinski, a high school teacher who heads to Quebec City with his girlfriend, chef Sophie Tremblay (Brochu), where she is testing for a Michelin three-star restaurant owned by super-chef Rub Collins, who is played by Hudgens.

Production on the movie has begun in Quebec City and Montreal.

Hudgens recently starred in a new virtual-reality experience from horror director Eli Roth.

The 33-year-old actress welcomed viewers into the "ultimate haunted house" in 'Eli Roth's Haunted House: Trick-VR-Treat'.

The project came from Roth's Crypt TV banner and took fans on a Halloween adventure that went horrifically wrong and culminated with an immersive haunted house.

The 30-minute, 180-degree VR experience was written and directed by Roth and premiered in Meta's Horizon Worlds and Meta Quest TV.

The 'Trick-VR-Treat' story unfolded from the perspective of a teenager in the most exciting Halloween neighbourhood in town as she is invited inside the infamous haunted Dollhouse by a young woman dressed as a fairy (Hudgens).

Ahead of the project, she said: "I had such a blast working with Eli Roth, Crypt TV and Meta to bring this terrifying tale to life.

"To consider how the viewers will have an immersive experience in 180 degrees really adds so many exciting and new elements to playing a character. I don't want to give too much away but I can say, for certain, that you will be spooked...and you're going to love it."

Roth added: "I love the format for storytelling and have wanted to make a truly immersive horror piece for years. I wanted to build the ultimate haunted house, and Meta enabled me to bring my vision to life."