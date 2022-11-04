Classic England kits have inspired a new range of Christmas jumpers.

Online retailer notjust clothing are celebrating the soccer World Cup taking place in November this year with a new line of charitable festive knitwear, with 50% of profits from every sale donated to grassroots sporting charities Football Beyond Borders and Bloomsbury Football.

Matt Clarke, Co-founder of notjust, said: “It’s Coming Home! We can feel it and what better time of the year to bring it home than Christmas.

"We’ve created this new collection of festive footy knits to give fans a fun (and practical) kit to wear whilst they're cheering on England at the most wonderful time of the year, whilst also giving back to society through a charitable donation. Also we figured footy tees might be a little brisk in this weather!"

The knits offer an imagining of the blue 1990 World Cup training shirt - with a blue diamond pattern, spread collar with white detailing and the England Three Lions logo - and a festive twist on the red 1990 England World Cup Finals Away shirt.

The blue jumper has 'It's Coming Home 4 Christmas' on the back, and the first 250 sold feature a QR code which plays Neil Diamond's 'Sweet Caroline' when scanned.

Also in the collection is an 'It's Coming Home 22' England kit jumper, inspired by the white kit worn by the side in the Euros tournament last year, with the crest in the centre, a captain's armband that reads 'Good times never seamed so good', and festive snowdrops and trees on the hems and cuffs.

The Gareth Southgate Waistcoat jumper - which was first released during the 2018 World Cup - will also be re-released on a limited roon, and if the England boss brings back his own iconic waistcoat during any of the games at this year's tournament, notjust have pledged to give away a number of the knits via their social media accounts.

The collection is completed by a Lionesses European Champions winter blanket, with the photo realism cosy covering featuring iconic moments from the England women's successful tournament over the summer.

Prices of notjust's Christmas jumpers start from £34.99 and are available at www.notjustclothing.co.uk