Karlie Kloss loves the "power" of fashion and beauty.

The 30-year-old model enjoys having "fun" with her appearance and experimenting with different looks every day.

She said: "Being a model for 15 years – half of my life – I really appreciate the power that fashion, and beauty have as forms of self-expression, to allow you try on and take on different characters.

“I think there’s so much power in deciding how I want to express myself that day. Sometimes I want to be really glamorous and sometimes I want to be sporty. I have fun with it.”

And when she's happy with how she looks on the outside, Karlie feels even more confident in herself.

Speakig to Harper's Bazaar for their 'Inside My Beauty Bag' video series, she said: “When I feel good on the outside it actually gives me this ability to tap into an inner confidence that is what I find even more striking.

“I think that’s the power of the industry of fashion and beauty; it can help people express themselves, or feel like the best version of themselves.”

Karlie is "so proud" to be the face of Carolina Herrera's Good Girl fragrance and she admitted the scent of the perfume is "so visceral and emotional" for her.

She said: “I am so proud to be the face of Good Girl. This fragrance is so special to me for so many reasons...

"The smell of Good Girl triggers so many special memories in my career and in my life”.

And Karlie worked closely with the brand when establishing her Kode with Klossy - a free series of camps in the UK that teach teenage girls coding skills - initiative.

She said: “With Carolina Herrera and Good Girl, we’ve worked together not only in launching this fragrance from the start but they really have been a crucial part of building Kode with Klossy, and supporting the work that we do to create opportunities for young women to learn how to code.

"[It's] all about empowering women to realise their full potential, and the duality of being feminine and interested in fashion and also interested in tech – and the incredible impact that you can have with these very technical skills”.