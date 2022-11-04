Simone Ashley wants to create her own beauty line.

The 'Bridgerton' actress hopes she can work on a product range for young black women who often struggle to find the right items for their hair and skin needs.

She said: “I want them to be like, ‘Yes, I’ve got exactly the right products for me.’”

The 27-year-old actress admitted she gets "really emotional" talking about her make-up artist Alex Babsky and hairstylist Peter Lux because of how well they understand her beauty needs.

She told Britain's Vogue magazine: “I get emotional talking about this.

“They understand my skin and the texture of my hair, and when getting ready for events, we find the joy within it. And it’s not a superficial thing – it’s about normalising dark skin and curly hair for girls who need to see that normalised.”

Simone thinks skin-lightening creams are "messed up" and she was never interested in trying them because she "adores" the colour of her skin.

Asked if she ever felt her darker skin has limited her opportunities, she said: “I’m sure it was restrictive.

“Things have taken me longer than other young actors who maybe don’t have the same restrictions.

"But, I never surrendered to it. I remember being a kid and people saying certain things that make you really aware of the colour of your skin.

"I remember seeing those Fair and Lovely [lightening] creams – they smelt so good, like baby powder, but I didn’t understand what they were. Now I’m like, ‘Wow. That’s messed up.’

"But, I adore the colour of my skin. I always have.”