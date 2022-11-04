Martin Freeman has branded Harrison Ford a "brilliant" replacement for William Hurt in the Marvel universe.

'Star Wars' legend Ford has reportedly been signed up to take over Hurt's character of General Thaddeus E. Ross in the superhero movies following the actor's death in March with roles in 'Captain America: New World Order' and 'Thunderbolts' - and the rumour has gone down well with fellow Marvel star Freeman.

During an appearance at the London premiere of 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever', Freeman - who plays Everett K. Ross - was asked about the new addition to the Marvel universe and he told Heyuguys.com: "We can't talk about [the casting] but a brilliant person [has signed up] I'm sure you would agree one of the best people around ... amazing yeah."

Hurt's character previously appeared in Marvel films including 'The Incredible Hulk', 'Captain America: Civil War', 'Avengers: Infinity War', 'Avengers: Endgame' and 'Black Widow'.

Freeman went on to talk about the moment he chose to sign up for 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' during a Zoom call with director Ryan Coogler - admitting he thought the moviemaker's ideas for the sequel were "bonkers".

He explained: "There's a lot of bold stuff in this movie. And when he [Coogler] talked me through it on the Zoom it was bonkers.

"When he was telling me all this different stuff happens and then this happens and then this... it's like wow man. Hopefully we have surpassed ourselves. But that's not for me to say, quite frankly - that's for everyone else to decide now."

He added of working with Coogler: "It's always fun to have a peak behind the curtain ... it's nice to see that he's a human."