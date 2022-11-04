Sir Elton John has launched the ‘Elton John Presents: Beyond the Yellow Brick Road' experience on Roblox.

The music legend has created his own metaverse with interactive challenges, scavenger hunts and trivia quizzes.

What's more, fans can also try on some of the 'Tiny Dancer' hitmaker's outlandish outfits.

Elton has recorded a mini virtual set of his greatest hits, which will premiere on November 17 until November 20.

The 'I'm Still Standing' singer revealed his sons, Elijah, nine, and Zachary, 11, are massive fans of the creative gaming platform.

He said: “I’m absolutely thrilled to be launching ‘Beyond the Yellow Brick Road’ on Roblox. I’ve seen the joy that Roblox has brought to my boys.

I’ve always been myself and used my image, eyewear, and music to express myself, and Roblox really encourages that self-expression. Now my fans can do the same, and that’s really exciting."

He added: “At every step of my career, I’ve always wanted to push forward and look to the future, and ‘Beyond the Yellow Brick Road’ is the next step on that journey as I prepare to step away from live touring after 50 years on the road. It’s genuinely thrilling, and I can’t wait to see the response from my fans and the Roblox community."

Elton will retire from the road once he wraps his 'Farewell Yellow Brick Road' tour.

To coincide with his final performance at the Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on November 20, Elton will release 'Goodbye Yellow Brick Road: The Final Elton John Performances and the Years that Made His Legend', featuring never-before-seen archival footage and new interviews.

Elton's spouse and manager, David Furnish, CEO of Rocket Entertainment, added: “Elton is a visionary creative with a life full of major music and fashion moments significant to the culture of then and now and lived his life like an avatar. ‘Beyond the Yellow Brick Road’ is an extraordinary collection of some of these moments that we have had a lot of fun recreating with the Roblox community. As Elton says farewell to touring at Dodger Stadium, we’re excited for the opportunities that spaces like Roblox offer to ensure Elton’s music and legacy may continue to bring joy to the world.”