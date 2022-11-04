Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare II composer quits

'Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare II' composer Sarah Schachner has quit over the soundtrack "not" being her "artistic intent".

The musician - who first worked on 'Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare' in 2016 - is gutted that her work with producer Mike Dean and mixer Frank Wolf will not be heard, citing challenges with the audio director as the reason for her exit from the project.

In a Twitter statement, she said: “Over the past couple of months the working dynamic with the audio director has become increasingly challenging and I don't see any path forward.

“While I don't have any control over how the music is presented in-game, what will be released on the soundtrack is not my artistic intent in regards to mixing and mastering.”

She added: “We have soundtrack masters in hand from Mike which unfortunately you will never get to hear."

Activision Blizzard is yet to comment on Schachner's departure.

