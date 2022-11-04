Amazon Music and Acast are teaming up to deliver ad-free podcasts.

The two audio giants are working together to bring listeners their favourite series after the e-retailer bought the back catalog of many of the podcast provider’s titles including ‘Sh***** Married Annoyed’, ‘Off Menu with Ed Gamble and James Acaster’, ‘My Dad Wrote a Porno’, ‘The Rest is Politics’, ‘The Rest is History’, ‘Feel Better’, ‘Live More with Dr Rangan Chatterjee and Wolf and Owl’.

The deal will allow Prime account holders and Amazon Music Unlimited subscribers to stream Acast series without ads internationally via the Amazon Music app on smartphones, tablets, computers and other devices, such as the Fire TV and Amazon Echo.

Craig Strachan, Amazon Music’s Head of Podcasts for Europe, Australia and New Zealand said:“I am extremely excited that our Prime members and Amazon Music Unlimited customers can now listen to the fantastic selection of Acast podcasts ad-free, and at no additional cost. I’ve long been a fan of many of these podcasts and can’t wait to dive in. I look forward to our new relationship with Acast.”

Acast’s CEO Ross Adams added: “This is an exciting deal and we look forward to partnering with Amazon Music. Monetization in the podcasting space has diversified massively in recent years. This deal opens up an additional channel to increase revenue and improve our sell-through rates based on our large ad inventory of Acast Marketplace. We will probably see more opportunities opening up in the industry going forward.”