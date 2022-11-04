Gemma Arterton is pregnant with her first child.

The 36-year-old actress seemingly confirmed the happy news on Thursday night (04.11.22) by showing off her baby bump on the red carpet during an appearance at the Raindance Film Festival awards which were held at the Middle Eight hotel in London where she was presented with the Raindance Icon Award.

The 'Quantum Of Solace' star married 'Peaky Blinders' actor Rory Keenan in 2019. She previously tied the knot with Stefano Catelli in 2010 but they split three years later.

The baby news comes after she previously confessed she wasn't sure about starting a family because of concerns about the state of the planet.

Gemma told Red magazine: "I do see kids in my future. But sometimes I think about the world we're living in and I'm not sure how I feel about bringing a kid into it at the moment, you know?"

She has a quiet life with Rory now but admitted she used to always look for “drama” in her relationships because she thought that’s what romance was.

Gemma said: “When I was younger, my mum would say to me, ‘Oh you always want the drama, but that’s not what it’s about.’ And I was like, ‘If it’s not dramatic, it’s not romance.’ “Probably because I listened to too much music and read all these poems about that. “But you go through these crazy love stories when you’re young where you think, ‘Oh y Gosh, they’ve left for five minutes, I can’t deal’, and then you get older and realise you just don’t want that any more. “You want something simple and lovely, something truer and more solid.” Gemma was attracted to her husband because he’s such a “good” man. She added: "He was raised by amazing parents and has an incredible family. ‘He’s a really good man. I think that as you get older, that’s what you need. I just want to feel like I’m with someone that is good and makes me feel good."