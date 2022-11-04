Britney Spears has shared the joys of drinking coffee and visiting spas after being freed from her conservatorship.

The singer spent more than a decade under the protective order which controlled almost every aspect of her life and was run by her dad Jamie Spears before it was dissolved last year - now she's sent him a "f*** you" message boasting about doing all the things he'd previously banned.

In a post on Instagram, Britney wrote: "It’s been a while since I talked to my pops !!! Brit Brit’s got some good special news … this year I’ve been able to get cash for the first time with my ATM card !!! Damn I must say … not being a part of your slave treatment program has changed my life !!! Guess what ??? I can go to spas now too."

Britney then went on to reveal she's also able to indulge in her favourite hot drinks now too. She added: "But MORE GOOD NEWS … I know I couldn’t go to spas because you were scared I would drink coffee !!! I’m an equal person now!!! I can drink coffee … and I’m so HAPPY !!! Anyways I just wanted to give you a beautiful SPECIAL HAPPY f*** you."

Britney previously accused her dad of mistreating while he was in charge of the conservatorship in bombshell testimony at a court in Los Angeles last year as she fought to be released from the protective order which had been in place since 2008.

The singer said at the time: "In California, the only similar thing to this is called sex trafficking, making anyone work against their will, taking all their possessions away credit card, cash, phone, passport.”

She claimed the conservatorship restricted her visitors, monitored her phone calls and her movements and even forced her to have a contraceptive IUD implanted to stop her having another baby,

The conservatorship was dissolved in November 2021.