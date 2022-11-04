Timothee Chalamet watched his sister's raunchy TV show with their parents.

The 'Call Me By Your Name' actor "loves" 'Sex Lives of College Girls' and while he's watched the HBO drama with his mom and dad, Pauline Chalamet - who plays Kimberly - admitted she would be too uncomfortable to join in the family viewing parties.

Pauline told E! News: "My brother loves it. You'll have to get the story from him, because I believe he did watch it with one of my parents. So that is that.

"No, I don't watch this with my parents. Are you kidding?"

But the 30-year-old star is happy the show has been a hit.

She said: "That's when you're like whoa, I'm on something that people watch."

Meanwhile, Pauline's co-star Amrit Kaur, who plays Bela, gave her parents a list of episodes she was happy to watch with them, and they were only the ones in which she remained fully clothed, though she's happy for them to watch the rest of the season without her there.

Amrit said: "They wanted to know. It's like, 'Okay, I'm going to be honest, those ones have that. If you choose to see your daughter in that way, please not while I'm there.'"

The show will launch its second season later this month, and the actresses are "looking forward" to exploring the subject of sex in more depth if there's a third season still to come.

Pauline said: "If we're able to go on this whole journey again, I look forward to exploring that question even more: What is sex outside of, 'Boom, boom, boom?''

"There are so many other elements to it. And we have a show that has sex in the title so we're lucky to have that liberty."