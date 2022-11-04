Danai Gurira has an "intense" acting process when getting ready for roles.

The 'Black Panther' star has reprised her role of Okoye for the sequel 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' but Danai admits she struggled to get excited about stepping back into the warrior character again because she goes through so much when preparing for a part as she wants to "give the world all I can".

Speaking at the London premiere of 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever', she told Heyuguys.com: "For me sometimes it's not exciting. I'm very intense in my process. So I don't know if the word excitement comes to mind because I'm intensely desirous to give her all I can and give the world all I can and give the story all I can."

Danai also explained she's keen for audiences to see the new movie because it felt like such a touching tribute to the first film's star, Chadwick Boseman - who died in 2020 aged 43 after a battle with cancer.

She added: "We're very thankful for the way it came together to resonate hope, healing, also honouring those we have lost ... We're family and we are a pretty awesome group. I'm very thankful for the people I get to spend time with and get to be here celebrating with.

"I'm very excited [for people to see it] . I think they're going to love it and I'm very thankful for how I think it might resonate in the ways that honour our brother and give a very, very full epic experience at the same time."