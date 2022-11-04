Danai Gurira explains 'intense' acting process

Danai Gurira has an "intense" acting process when getting ready for roles.

The 'Black Panther' star has reprised her role of Okoye for the sequel 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' but Danai admits she struggled to get excited about stepping back into the warrior character again because she goes through so much when preparing for a part as she wants to "give the world all I can".

Speaking at the London premiere of 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever', she told Heyuguys.com: "For me sometimes it's not exciting. I'm very intense in my process. So I don't know if the word excitement comes to mind because I'm intensely desirous to give her all I can and give the world all I can and give the story all I can."

Danai also explained she's keen for audiences to see the new movie because it felt like such a touching tribute to the first film's star, Chadwick Boseman - who died in 2020 aged 43 after a battle with cancer.

She added: "We're very thankful for the way it came together to resonate hope, healing, also honouring those we have lost ... We're family and we are a pretty awesome group. I'm very thankful for the people I get to spend time with and get to be here celebrating with.

"I'm very excited [for people to see it] . I think they're going to love it and I'm very thankful for how I think it might resonate in the ways that honour our brother and give a very, very full epic experience at the same time."

