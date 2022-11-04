Keanu Reeves is said to feel Matthew Perry’s jibes at him “came out of left field”.

The ‘Point Break’ actor, 58, reportedly responded to the ‘Friends’ actor’s jokes about him in his new autobiography ‘Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing’, according to US Magazine.

Matthew caused outrage among Keanu’s fans after he wrote in his book: “Why is it that the original thinkers like River Phoenix and Heath Ledger die, but Keanu Reeves still walks among us?”

US Magazine said an insider told them: “Keanu thought the comments came out of left field.

“It’s kind of backfired on Matthew anyway, which is why he had to apologise.”

Matthew backtracked earlier this month over his remarks about Keanu, telling PEOPLE on October 26 he should have replaced the actor’s name with his own.

He said: “I’m actually a big fan of Keanu. I just chose a random name, my mistake. I apologise. I should have used my own name instead.”

Matthew made the remark about Keanu while discussing their mutual friend River Phoenix, who died in 1993 of a drug overdose aged 23.

The ‘Friends’ actor formed a bond with the actor after he made his feature film debut opposite him in 1988’s ‘A Night in the Life of Jimmy Reardon’.

He says about River in his memoir: “River was a beautiful man inside and out and too beautiful for this world, it turned out. It always seems to be the really talented guys who go down.”

Despite his apology, Matthew also blasted Keanu in his book while addressing the death of his late comedian friend Chris Farley, killed in 1997 aged 33 by a drug overdose.

He said: “I punched a hole through Jennifer Aniston’s dressing room wall when I found out (Chris had died)” – before adding: “Keanu Reeves walks among us.”

Matthew, who played Chandler Bing for the 10-season run of ‘Friends’ from 1994 to 2004 alongside co-stars including Jennifer, also revealed in his book how he was left with a two percent chance of surviving a burst colon after his years of drink and drug abuse, which led to around 14 surgeries before he got clean.