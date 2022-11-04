Kanye West appears to have been threatened with institutionalisation “again” by celebrity trainer Harley Pasternak.

The fitness guru, 48, who is Jewish, said he could have the 45-year-old rapper medicated into “Zombieland forever” following his anti-Semitic outbursts.

Kanye shared texts online seemingly sent by Harley, with the musician’s ex-trainer and friend asking him to refrain from “cuss words” and “crazy stuff.”

One message apparently from Harley said: “Second option, I have you institutionalised again where they medicate the c*** out of you, and you go back to Zombieland forever. Play date with the kids just won’t be the same.”

Kanye tweeted the screenshot of the exchange on Thursday (03.11.22) and said he was “mentally misdiagnosed and nearly drugged out of my mind to make me a manageable well behaved celebrity”.

He added: “This is how a Hollywood trainer speaks to a far more influential black celebrity when we get out of line.”

Page Six, which reported the apparent dispute on Friday (04.11.22) said Harley did not respond to their request for a comment, but noted he changed his Instagram account to private.

The texts seemingly confirm reports Harley made the phone call that resulted in Kanye’s 2016 hospitalisation after he had a meltdown onstage before tour dates were cancelled.

Page Six added a source said at the time: “He’s been suffering from exhaustion and sleep deprivation and went to the hospital today on his own will and under the consultation of his physician.”

Kanye is still under fire over his anti-Semitic remarks and the parading of a ‘White Lives Matter’ top at Paris Fashion Week.

Page Six said while friends close to Kanye claim he is in the grip of a “psychiatric episode,” others say his mental state does not exempt him from the consequences of his actions, with Kanye saying he lost $2 billion in a day due to brands cutting ties with him amid uproar over his rants.