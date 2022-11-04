Meadow Walker repeatedly watches her late dad’s films to remind herself of the sound of his voice.

The model, 24, told Page Six she puts on his films at night and said it brings her “joy” to talk about the actor.

She said: “They always say the first thing you forget about someone is their voice, so I’m fortunate enough to have his voice in many movies.

“I like to watch (his films) at night. For me, it brings me joy to talk about him and keep his spirit alive.”

Meadow was aged 15 when ‘Fast and Furious’ actor father Paul was killed at age 40 in a car crash in 2013.

He was a passenger when his friend Roger Rodas drove at up to 90mph in a 45mph zone in Santa Clarita, California, before he lost control of the 2005 Porsche Carrera GT they were travelling in, after they left an event put on by Paul's charity.

Roger was killed on impact while Paul died from trauma and burns after the sports car burst into flames.

Meadow added to Page Six: “Honestly, I just saw him as my dad, and I think he kept me very behind the scenes of everything, so I didn’t realise how big his fan base was.”

She added about how a digitally-enhanced version of his final film ‘Furious 7’ was created to give Paul a send off: “To see the continuation – even now, the outpouring of love is honestly kind of amazing but also weird.

“It’s like, ‘That’s my dad,’ but at the same time, it’s amazing. He’s an amazing person, he’s my best friend, (and) it’s lovely to see how many people love him.”

“He was seriously my best friend, my confidante, my everything. I feel like he’s always with me.”