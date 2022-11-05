Selena Gomez’s only showbusiness friend is Taylor Swift.

The singer and actress, 30, said she has a tiny group of pals as she never felt she fitted in with “cool” people.

She told Rolling Stone magazine: “I never fit in with a cool group of girls that were celebrities.

“My only friend in the industry really is Taylor (Swift), so I remember feeling like I didn’t belong.

“I felt the presence of everyone around me living full lives. I had this position, and I was really happy, but... was I? Do these materialistic things make me happy?

“(I realised) I just didn’t like who I was, because I didn’t know who I was.”

She made the comments ahead of the release of a new Apple+ film on her life.

Taylor, 32, showed her support for her friend’s new movie ‘Me and my Mind’ on her Instagram Stories, saying alongside a preview clip: “So proud of you @selenagomez. Love you forever.”

Selena told Rolling Stone she had thought about taking her life after battling psychosis, which lead to her being diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

She said: “I thought the world would be better if I wasn’t there.

“I’m going to be very open with everybody about this – I’ve been to four treatment centres.

“I think when I started hitting my early twenties is when it started to get really dark, when I started to feel like I was not in control of what I was feeling, whether that was really great or really bad.

“It would start with depression, then it would go into isolation. Then it just was me not being able to move from my bed. I didn’t want anyone to talk to me. My friends would bring me food because they love me, but none of us knew what it was. Sometimes it was weeks I’d be in bed, to where even walking downstairs would get me out of breath.”