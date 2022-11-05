Peter Andre plans to spend as much time as possible making memories with his mum in Australia as her health declines.

The 'Mysterious Girl' hitmaker has revealed all he wants for Christmas this year is to have lots of quality time with mother Thea, who he was reunited with Down Under in March after two years apart due to COVID-19 travel restrictions.

Speaking to Woman magazine about his plans for the festive season, the 49-year-old star said of his parent's health: "She's OK, but because of her age, her health is declining."

The pop star has also been trying to get TV jobs in Oz so he can be there for longer.

He said: "Next year, I want to go to Australia three or four times to try and create as many memories as I can.

"We've been speaking to TV companies in Australia to get me more work out there so I can be with mum and dad more."

Peter is still hoping to see his kids with ex-wife Katie Price - daughter Princess, 15, and 17-year-old son Junior - on Christmas Day like last year.

He said: "It depends on what the kids want to do.

"Maybe Christmas morning with me, then to their mum's in the afternoon.

"That's what happened last year."

Peter also has Amelia, eight, and Theodore, five, with his wife Emily MacDonagh.