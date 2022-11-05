Emily Blunt says wearing a corset shooting Western 'The English' in the sweltering heat in Spain was tough.

The 39-year-old actress stars as Cornelia Locke in the 2022 drama series

She told Closer UK: "It was so hot. I have never been hotter than that in my life - and I shot in Atlanta in the middle of summer and thought I'd never experience heat like that.

"We were warned about it, but the corset acts like a heat trap, your skin doesn't breathe.

I'd be in a corset, wool pants, a skirt, shirt, waistcoat, jacket.

"I don't think I ever got used to it."

The 'Devil Wears Prada' star also hailed her co-star Rafe Spall's character as a "dangerous Ferrari" on the show.

She spilled of working with the 39-year-old actor: "I've always been such a fan, but Rafe came into this show like a dangerous Ferrari.

"It was just lights out, brilliant.

His character is very lethal, he's scary."

Meanwhile, the 'A Quiet Place' actress previously said she loves the "leap into the unknown" that comes with playing adventurous characters.

Speaking about playing botanist Lily Houghton in Disney's 'Jungle Cruise', she said: "They give me food for thought. They make me think. I do want to play people for whatever reason, I feel I have an in with them, and it's really a theory as to why I think I have an in with them.

"So I don't think I'm nearly as adventurous-spirited as Lily is, but I do love the leap in the unknown. I really do. I love it about every choice I make. I just like to do stuff that moves me, so that hopeful spirit she has was close to home. I loved it. I understood it."