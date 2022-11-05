Rebel Wilson is engaged to Ramona Agruma.

The 42-year-old actress has been in a relationship with businesswoman Ramona since April 2022 and is reportedly set to tie the knot with her after telling onlookers about their engagement while they were at George Clooney's Halloween party.

A source told New York Post newspaper’s PageSix column: "They were making out in a corner and telling everyone how excited they are to be engaged!"

A second source went on to allege that the 'Senior Year' star is "wildly happy" to be marrying Ramona and the outlet went on to claim that the pair have marked their engagement with a pair of matching diamond rings.

Although it is not clear who popped the question, the proposal was said to have taken place a couple of weeks ago.

The 'Pitch Perfect' actress = who previously dated Budweiser heir Jacob Busch for a year until February 2021 - initially went public with her romance in June, announcing her sexuality to the world at the same time.

She wrote on Instagram: "I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince… but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess #loveislove."

News of the engagement comes just hours after it was revealed that Rebel and Ramona - who is the founder of a sustainable clothing brand called Lemon Ve Limon. - have teamed up together to launch their own limited-edition clothing brand.

Speaking in a video posted to Instagram, Rebel said: "If you like R R, then you’re like me — and guess what? You can get this limited-edition drop … R and R Club hoodies and track pants. But be quick! These are super limited … Just a limited drop that we’re just doing as a little experiment!"