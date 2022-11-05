Timothee Chalamet has never had a 'horror story' with a director

Timothee Chalamet says all of the directors he's worked with have had "very strong visions".

The 'Call Me By Your Name' star insisted he's never had an instance on a movie set where those in charge have been at loggerheads with their colleagues over their creative vision.

He told SFX magazine: "I hope I don't sound pretentious rattling off the list of names, but I think Denis Villeneuve ['Dune'], Greta Gerwig ['Little Women'], Luca Guadagnino ['Call Me By Your Name' and 'Bones and All'] and Paul King, who I just worked with [on 'Wonka'] ... they have very strong visions.

"It's not my experience, but you kind of hear the horror stories from other sets where there's a million opinions in the room."

The 26-year-old actor plays Lee in ‘Bones and All’, a cannibal in love with Maren, played by Taylor Russell, who he had been "dying" to work with.

He said: "I'd seen her in 'Waves', when it came out three, four years ago.

"She was somebody I had been dying to work with and there were other projects we had circled that didn't come to fruition.

"This one happened to be the one that did."

Speaking of his complex character, he said recently: "With Lee, the illusion of control is based on feeling for no one and not even interacting with anyone - with Lee's affliction being cannibalism.”

