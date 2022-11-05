Emma Bunton used to "drink lots" when recording albums with the Spice Girls.

The 46-year-old pop star shot to fame as Baby Spice in the 1990s girl group alongside Geri Halliwell, 50, Victoria Beckham, 48, Melanie C, 48, and Mel B, 47, and revealed that the fivesome used to drink a lot of booze in the studio because it was possible to "get away with anything" at the time.

She said: "We used to have a brilliant time and we used to sometimes go out so late, have a few hours sleep then get back on stage, it was bad. When we were in the studio we did drink lots. The 90s were the best for that, you could get away with anything!"

The 'What Took You So Long?' hitmaker - who along with her bandmates is celebrating the 25th anniversary of their chart-topping album 'Spiceworld' this week - went on to add that she would always feel "weird" if she were to wear something usually associated with the other girls, such as Scary Spice's leopard print or Ginger Spice's famous union jack emblem and finds the idea odd to this day.

She is quoted by the Daily Star newspaper's Wired column as saying: "I would always feel weird if I wore any leopard print, I just couldn't do it, I still find it weird wearing leopard print or Union Jack!"

Emma also revealed that despite partying hard in the early days, by 1998 Geri had left the band and both Victoria and Mel B had found themselves pregnant, meaning Baby felt as if she had to "drink for three", which on one occasion left her throwing up out the window of a car on the highway.

She said: "Mel B and Victoria got pregnant so s we all go out and I feel like I'm drinking for three because they can't drink. So I had a bit too much. We were on a highway, I threw up out of the window and it flew back into Mel B's mouth!"