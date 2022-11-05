Isla Fisher gets "nervous" when talking about her marriage.

The 46-year-old actress tied the knot with 'Borat' star Sacha Baron Cohen, 51, in 2010 and has children Olive, 15, Elula, 12, and seven-year-old Montgomery with him but is still hesitant to talk about her personal life because she has kept things private for so many years.

She said: "I get nervous talking about it because I feel like, by not having my relationship in the public domain and not having spoken about how we met or really talked about our marriage publicly, it's remained something private and valuable to me."

The 'Godmothered' star went on to explain that she is unsure whether keeping her privacy is the "secret" to a successful marriage but claimed that having a "shared humour" has brought about a "connection" between herself and her husband.

She said: "I don't know if that's the secret. But having a shared ability to find humour in the sharpness of life is always going to bring connection ... And otherwise, I just think it's nice to keep some things for yourself."

Meanwhile, the Australian-born star relocated to her home country from the United States in 2020 and explained that it was the "perfect time" to do so after becoming "homesick".

She told the Australian edition of Women's Weekly magazine: " It was just the perfect time. I honestly feel, like all Aussies – I'm going to generalise here – that we have the most beautiful country and we know it. We get homesick for it. I haven't met an Aussie anywhere on the planet who hasn't gone, 'I just want to go home'. There's nothing like coming home, eating the snacks you had as a kid, and going to the beach. It's been absolutely fabulous!"