Ellie Goulding has opened a Raya account to look for friends.

The 35-year-old pop star has joined the celebrity dating app - despite being married to Caspar Jopling - but is said to be searching for some new pals.

The 'All By Myself' hitmaker - who shares 18-month-old son Arthur with Caspar - has set up the account with her real name Elena and it features photos from her Instagram page. She uses the Kishi Bashi song 'It All Began With A Burst' as the soundtrack for her profile.

An insider told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "Ellie is happily married to Caspar Jopling but she kept her Raya profile open to connect with interesting people.

"She makes it clear that her profile is only for mates as she includes the tag line, 'Here just for friends', so it's nothing untoward."

Ellie recently revealed that her son is showing musical promise as he loves classical pieces and is even able to "do scales".

When asked about if Arthur is musically gifted, she said: "Yes, which I’m very proud of. He can do scales, he’s only 15 months but he’s very singy. He is very musical and loves classical music. He’s got some musical genes, I’m very happy about that."

The 'How Long Will I Love You' singer is keen to nurture her son's talent and is planning to build a music studio at the family home in Gloucestershire.

Ellie said: "I’m building a music studio. I had a little shed and I’ve put all the stuff into it. It’s kind of already there.

"It’s so I can spend more time with my son and still work, otherwise I’m leaving him. I want to hang out with him all the time.

"Whenever anyone wants a break I can pop down and see him. I want the best of both worlds."