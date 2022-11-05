Aaron Carter has died at the age of 34.

The singer turned rapper was found dead in his home in California on Saturday (05.11.22) and TMZ reports that the star's body was discovered in the bathtub.

The publication says that a 911 call was made on Saturday morning where the responding emergency services found Aaron's body.

Carter's death was confirmed by his representatives at Roger Paul Inc, who said: "We are extremely saddened and shocked to confirm the passing of Aaron Carter today.

"At the moment his cause of death is being investigated.

"We ask that you give the family time and they will have more information when available.

"We cannot express the outpouring of love coming in."

Aaron - the younger brother of Backstreet Boys singer Nick Carter - began his career when he was just seven years old and released his self-titled debut album two years later.

His second album 'Aaron's Party' sold three million copies in the US and led to him supporting the Backstreet Boys and Britney Spears on their respective tours.

Aaron ventured into the world of acting and appeared in the TV series 'Lizzie McGuire'. He made his Broadway debut in 2001 in 'Seussical the Musical'.

He starred with Nick and their siblings B.J., Leslie and Angel Carter on the series 'House of Carters' in 2006 and also competed on 'Dancing with the Stars' in 2009.

Aaron was arrested several times during his life - dating back to 2008 when marijuana was found in his car when he was pulled over for speeding. He filed for bankruptcy in 2013 and had multiple stays in rehab.

The troubled star welcomed son Prince with on/off partner Melanie Martin in November 2021 but the child was being cared for by Melanie's mother. He had opened an OnlyFans account in 2020 and competed in a boxing match with fellow reality star Lamar Odom last year.

Police had carried out a welfare check on his home in September amid fears from fans that he could be overdosing on social media.