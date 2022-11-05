Tyler Hilton has led the tributes to Aaron Carter.

The singer died on Saturday (05.11.22) at the age of 34 and celebrities are reflecting on the former teen idol's life following the tragic news.

'One Tree Hill' star Tyler had performed with Aaron, the younger brother of Backstreet Boys singer Nick Carter, on stage in 2019 and described the death as "heartbreaking".

The 38-year-old singer and actor wrote on Twitter: "No…. This @aaroncarter news is heartbreaking… this kid had such a spark. Known him for years and always really liked him, he was warm and really funny. Loved putting on a show and he was good at it. Ill find some pics of us and post more later… damn RIP budddd #aaroncarter (sic)"

TMZ reported that Aaron was found dead in the bathtub at his home in California on Saturday morning. He started his career when he was just seven years old and legendary songwriter Diane Warren reflected on the "curse" of being famous at a young age in her tribute.

She tweeted: "Fame at a young age is often more of a curse than a blessing and surviving it is not easy. RIP Aaron Carter."

Actress Melissa Joan Hart shared a picture of the from their youth, writing: "Sending love to the family and friends and fans of #AaronCarter. Rest In Peace!"

Aaron had faced a number of struggles during his time in the spotlight as he checked into rehab several times and had numerous run-ins with the authorities over drug possession and reckless driving.

The star said earlier this year that he no longer wanted to be seen as a "train wreck".

He explained: "I am not how some people try to paint me. If somebody wants to call me a train wreck, well I've been a train that's been wrecked multiple times and derailed by many different things."