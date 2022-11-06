Gaten Matarazzo is "excited" for 'Stranger Things' to end.

The 20-year-old actor has starred as Dustin Henderson in the hit Netflix science-fiction-horror drama series since 2016, and while he's grateful to be part of such a cultural phenomenon, he's keen to land his next acting gig and see where his life goes next.

Speaking to Radio Times magazine about the show ending after five seasons, he said: "I am excited to wrap it up.

"Don't get me wrong, It's been the best thing I've ever done in my life.

"But a part of me is excited to see what it might be like to look at it through the rear-view mirror."

Gaten stars alongside Jacob Tremblay in 'My Father’s Dragon' and can't wait to work with more new people.

He added: "I'm intrigued to see what comes next acting-wise, but more so with just me personally, to see how I'm going to go step by step aftewards - of course, missing Millie [Bobby Brown], Finn [Wolfhard], Noah [Schnapp], Caleb [McLaughlin], Sadie [Max], everyone that's been a part of it.

"But being able to do new stuff, and meet new people like this pretty rad dude, Jacob."

And Gaten doesn't mind being "pigeonholed" because he wouldn't be where he is without playing Dustin.

He said: "I hear a lot of people complain about that, as if they don't want to be pigeonholed or bogged down by one project.

"But I can't be more grateful for it.

"I probably wouldn't be doing this film or most of what I do without 'Stranger Things'."