Chris Pratt has paid tribute to the "beloved teamster" from his new movie who died in a car accident.

The 43-year-old actor has been filming 'The Electric State' with Stanley Tucci, Millie Bobby Brown and directors Joe and Anthony Russo, but shooting has been paused on the Netflix production out of respect after an unnamed crew member passed away in an off-set crash in Georgia on Friday (04.11.22).

Film bosses announced in a statement: "'The Electric State' production family lost a valued production crew member yesterday.

"We express our deepest condolences to his family and friends. We love our crew like family. And this is devastating news to all of us."

Chris shared the statement on his own Instagram Story on Saturday (05.11.22) along with a personal message.

He added: "Our prayers go out to the family and friends of our beloved teamster who passed away Friday morning.

"Reminder to hold your loved ones close [heart emoji] (sic)"

A source told Deadline the accident happened "after working hours" but didn't share other details, apart from to say everyone involved in the production has been offered counselling.

The source said: "Production was paused today, and cast and crew were offered counselling resources."

'The Electric State' - which will also star Michelle Yeoh and Brian Cox - is based on Simon Stalenhag's illustrated novel of the same name. It is set in an alternative future and tells the story of a teenager (Brown), who sets out with a robot to find her missing brother.

The Russo brothers previously said in a statement: "We're thrilled to have this deal with Universal who has committed to a theatrical release of 'Electric State.' This is incredible news for us as filmmakers, and for audiences around the world who want an opportunity to experience films in theatres again. This is also a positive sign that, as vaccines become available, the theatrical market is returning."