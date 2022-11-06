Jon Voight feels "blessed" to have had such a long career in Hollywood.

The 83-year-old actor has appeared in more than 100 films since starting out in the industry in 1963and claimed that the "secret to longevity" is just to be very "fortunate" throughout life.

He said: "I think - that's a funny question. What's the secret to longevity? I think you have to be blessed. Everyone has a gift, we all have gifts. Everybody. Nobody's different. We all have something special because each one of us is unique. When you get a talent and the talent is surrounded by some loving energies so that talent comes forth, that is the event. Like in this film, there are some people who have come forth because of this experience. I've had a lot of people help me throughout my career and I've had a lot of encouragement in times when I got down. I've just been fortunate, God has been good to me a little bit and has taken care of me. I'm fumbling around because it's a difficult question for me to answer. But I don't know what the answer to longevity is, except you have to be very fortunate.

The 'Midnight Cowboy' actor - who is the father of fellow Oscar-winning actress Angelina Jolie and 'Breaking Dawn' actor James Haven - is currently starring in new horror movie 'Dangerous Game: The Legacy Murders' and explained that he has maintained his career with by changing up the types of roles he has played over the years.

He told HeyUGuys: "You can talk about genetics and a lot of other things too but in terms of work and to have the energy to keep going, keep being surprised and keep being available to change to have the courage to experiment and try new areas. In my career, I have changed, I used to be a cute younger actor and then I took a movie called 'Runaway Train' and I became a physical force. That changed me and I started doing a whole different career, I played 'Heat', I played 'Ray Donovan' and was able to open up 'Anaconda', I became a different aspect too so I was able to change in my career."