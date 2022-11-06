'Mario Party' composer Yasunori Mitsuda has claimed almost 200 songs were scrapped from the game's soundtrack.

The Japanese producer has admitted he has a "bitter memory" of working on the music for the party video game, as he and director Kenji Kikuchi had a miscommunication over the style of music he wanted to include.

In a roughly translated tweet, he said: "Mario Party was my first freelance gig; the music director told me they wanted "jazz" but all of my songs got rejected—when I caved and asked for pointers, I learned he specifically wanted "big band jazz", so I have the bitter memory of being like, "seriously?! (sic)"

He went on: "thanks(?) to them, I set a record for scrapped songs—almost 200—that I've yet to break. (sic)"

'Mario Party' and 'Mario Party 2' have just landed on the Nintendo Switch.