Aaron Carter was found dead in his bath, police have confirmed.

The US Sun reported on Sunday (06.11.22) the late singer, 34, was discovered in his tub by Los Angeles police when they arrived at his home in Lancaster, California on Saturday.

Law enforcement officials told The US Sun deputies responded to a call, finding “a deceased person in the tub”.

It was later revealed a woman who found Aaron’s body was house-sitting for the singer and police received a 911 call before they discovered the ‘I Want Candy’ singer dead.

A representative for the pop star confirmed the death in a statement on Saturday, saying: “It is with great regret to confirm Aaron Carter was found unresponsive this AM in his home in Palmdale, CA.

“The family has been notified and will be flying out to Los Angeles. Aaron worked very hard towards the end of his life in recovery, to be a good father and to make amends with his family.”

Homicide detectives were called to the scene of Aaron’s death, but it is understood their presence was part of standard procedure, with no signs of foul play detected.

Aaron’s on-off fiancée Melanie Martin, 30, says she is struggling to process his death.

She broke her silence after the dad of her 11-month-old son Prince was found lifeless at home, saying in a statement to TMZ: “My fiancé Aaron Carter has passed away. I love Aaron with all my heart and it’s going to be a journey to raise a son without a father.

“Please respect the privacy of my family as we come to terms with the loss of someone we love greatly. We are still in the process of accepting this unfortunate reality. Your thoughts and prayers are greatly appreciated.”

Melanie was pictured outside Aaron’s home where he was discovered, and was seen weeping as she was comforted by friends.

She also documented her drive to the house minutes after news of his death emerged, posting a two-second TikTok clip showing her hysterically sobbing in her car.