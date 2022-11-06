Emily Ratajkowski says she’s a “happy girl” as she’s not skipping meals.

The model, 31, added she is “eating good” when praised over her curvier “cheeks” by singer Halsey, who also asked for her “routine”.

Mum-of-one Emily prompted a flood of comments on her Instagram when she paraded in a cowgirl-style Halloween costume that came with black chaps with the rear cut out so they showed off her bum, clad in thong-like underwear.

Halsey, 28, said on Emily’s Instagram feed alongside a video the model posted of herself in the outfit: “Ma the CHEEKS what’s the routine?”

Emily replied: “Just eating good! skipping no meals! Happy girl,” and signed off the message with a smiley face and crying-laughing emoji.

Emily’s video showed her walking the streets of New York city with a female pal dressed as a yellow star, to the soundtrack of Lindsay Lohan’s voiceover about Halloween from the ‘Mean Girls’ film.

The model, said to be single, last week declared she “doesn’t believe in straight people”.

She told Harper’s Bazaar: “I think sexuality is on a sliding scale. I don’t really believe in straight people.”

It came weeks after she appeared to come out as bisexual.

Emily added about joining in a TikTok trend last month, which said women who own a green couch are bisexual: “My girlfriend came over and was like, ‘B****, have you seen the green-couch thing?’ She was laughing at me because my green couch is so big.

“I want to be able to have fun with how I present myself in the world without feeling like I’m a bad feminist or a good feminist.”

She responded to a video on October 10 that asked those who “identify as bisexual” if they “own a green velvet couch”.

Emily, who has filed for divorce from her estranged husband Sebastian Bear-McClard, with whom she shares 19-month-old son Sylvester Apollo Bear, then showed off her green velvet couch.

It prompted fans to fill the comments section of her post with congratulations for “coming out” as being attracted to men and women, with many declaring: “Yet another win for the ladies.”