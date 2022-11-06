Aaron Carter sang he would “be gone – but not for long” before his death.

The singer, 34, found on Saturday (05.11.22) in the bath of his house Lancaster, California, shared the warning in the last known video of him performing, which was shared online on Thursday (03.11.22), according to The Sun.

In the music video, a shirtless Aaron is heard singing: “I’ll tell my honey I’ll be gone but it’s not for long.”

He could also be seen holding a cigarette as he rapped with CheckTheStar on a track called ‘Lately (feat Aaron Carter)’, while a description of the track said: “This classic song was inspired by toxic relationships.”

Aaron had publicly struggled with mental health issues as well as a decade-long addiction battle.

In a 2019 episode of ‘The Doctors’, the ‘I Want Candy’ singer said: “The official diagnosis is that I suffer from multiple personality disorder, schizophrenia, acute anxiety and manic depression.

“I’m prescribed to Xanax, Seroquel, Gabapentin, Hydroxyzine, Trazodone, Omeprazen.”

The pop star checked into rehab in September 2017 after he was arrested for driving under the influence and possession of marijuana, Us Weekly reported at the time.

In an interview with the outlet, he predicted he would “die by 30”, saying: “Even when I was 13, 14, I thought, ‘Oh, my God. I’m going to die.’”

Aaron lost his sister when she was 25 and his dad passed in 2017 aged 65 five years later.

He has admitted he felt “responsible” for his loved ones’ deaths, saying in 2019: “I felt like I’d been responsible for the death of my sister, for the death of my dad, for my family falling apart.”